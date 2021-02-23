Coming To America: 9 Behind-The-Scenes Stories About The Eddie Murphy Classic

After more than 30 years, Eddie Murphy is returning to play a few of his most memorable characters in a sequel to one of his most beloved comedies. However, before you see Coming 2 America after it is made exclusively available to stream on Amazon Prime, there are some truly fascinating behind-the-scenes facts about Coming to America that you should hear about it, if you have not already.

Directed by John Landis, who had previously worked with Eddie Murphy five years earlier on Trading Places, the 1988 romantic comedy stars the Saturday Night Live veteran at the height of his popularity as Akeem, prince of the fictional African nation of Zamunda, who has actually grown weary of his ceaselessly pampered lifestyle. It reaches its peak on his 21st birthday when his parents present him with a bride of their own choosing who has been brainwashed into thinking, feeling, and acting only by his command. Wishing to find true love instead, Akeem, joined by his loyal servant and friend Semmi (Arsenio Hall), travels to the one place he believes he is most likely to find the perfect woman: the United States… more specifically in Queens, New York.