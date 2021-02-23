After To All The Boys I've Loved Before: 8 Young Adult Books Netflix Should Adapt Next

This weekend marked the end of an era for Netflix. Lana Condor and Noah Centineo have officially told Jenny Han’s trilogy of All The Boys books. By the end of the movies, LJ and Kavinsky are all packed up for college, which means they’ve leveled out of their young adult roots. There will certainly be more young romances to come after To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, but what should they be?

Luckily, we’ve browsed the section neighboring Han’s work and have some solid ideas of more YA books that we’d like to see Netflix adapt next for streaming given the hollow hole All The Boys left in our hearts. Check these out: