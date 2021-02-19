Newest Avatar 2 Set Photo Reveals Visit By The Mandalorian’s Jon Favreau

The production of Avatar 2 has split time between the United States and New Zealand, and when things were in full swing in Los Angeles Jon Favreau apparently came by to check out what's happening. As alluded to, he had his first taste of filming on digital backlots with the making of The Jungle Book in 2016, and since then it has become a massive part of his career. As a result, it makes all kinds of sense that he would be interested in seeing what James Cameron is up to with Avatar 2, as Cameron is another filmmaker who has demonstrated a heightened interest in the intersection of movies and technology. There are surely a lot of film nerds who would love to learn what they are talking about in this photo.