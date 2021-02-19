Toy Story 4’s Tony Hale Reveals Original Concerns Over Forky

I remember when Pixar brought me up to their headquarters, which was crazy, by the way, if you ever get a chance to go, you would love it... They brought me up and they sort of, 'We were thinking about you playing a spork.' And I was like, 'All right, that's not what I was expecting,' but they said that he sees himself as trash. And I was like, 'Wow, how is that going to resonate?' But what I loved about Forky is he came into the world thinking 'I'm trash' but then Woody comes along and he's like, 'No you're made for so much more than that. You know, you have purpose and you have value.' And I think in life many times, me included, can see ourselves, not the way we should see ourselves, you know, but the truth.