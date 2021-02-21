The Rock Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Updating Fans On His Training For DC’s Black Adam Movie

Leave a Comment
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has solidified himself as one of Hollywood’s hardest-working stars. With that comes an intense dedication to preparing for his roles, and this is definitely the case for one of his upcoming projects. The actor is finally preparing to film Warner Bros. and DC’s long-awaited Black Adam movie. So The Rock is bulking up accordingly before the cameras start rolling and, as he does so, he’s giving his social media followers a look into his training regimen.
Over the past few days, The Rock has posted a few videos in which he details his physical preparation for Black Adam. In his first Instagram post, the actor kicked things off by explaining that he’s working on his strength, conditioning and diet, among other things:
Later that day, Dwayne Johnson followed up with fans and discussed his evening routines. Johnson didn’t mince words when talking about the difficulty of the exercises. You can check out the post below:
The following day saw another fitness update from The Rock. That particular day included exercises aimed at his chest and triceps. He once again acknowledged the challenge that comes with preparing for a role like Black Adam but, as always, it sounds like he’s more than willing to do what it takes to meet it:
Because of The Rock’s muscular physique, some may be surprised that there are still workouts that manage to wear him out. But when you have a determined mindset like he does, you constantly have to up the ante in order to challenge yourself. And who can argue with the results. The Rock looks absolutely jacked, even for him. Even Shazam! Director David F. Sandberg has taken notice and humorously posted his own photo to counter that of Dwayne Johnson’s. But even Sandberg would probably concede that Johnson won that battle.
The Rock’s work also seems to be having a positive effect on at least one of his co-stars. Aldis Hodge, who will be playing Hawkman in the superhero film, previously explained that his co-star’s social media posts are keeping him motivated as he works out in preparation for the film.
Like Dwayne Johnson and Aldis Hodge’s training, progress on Black Adam seems to be moving right along. The Jaume Collet-Serra-directed film is set to finally begin shooting in April 2021. The production also seems to be rounding out the rest of its cast, with The Old Guard’s Marwan Kenzari being the latest addition to the impressive roster.
Black Adam has been a long time coming for Dwayne Johnson, so it’s no surprise that he’s pulling out all the stops when it comes to the physicality of the role. With all of the work he’s putting in, his Black Adam is going to look just like muscular comic book counterpart when he finally flies onto the big screen.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Black Adam doesn’t currently have a release date.