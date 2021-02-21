The Rock Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Updating Fans On His Training For DC’s Black Adam Movie

Because of The Rock’s muscular physique, some may be surprised that there are still workouts that manage to wear him out. But when you have a determined mindset like he does, you constantly have to up the ante in order to challenge yourself. And who can argue with the results. The Rock looks absolutely jacked, even for him. Even Shazam! Director David F. Sandberg has taken notice and humorously posted his own photo to counter that of Dwayne Johnson’s. But even Sandberg would probably concede that Johnson won that battle.