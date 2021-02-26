Eddie Murphy And Arsenio Hall's Coming To America Characters: Who Plays Each Role

Morris

In our world, far too many people get so entrenched in their opinions that they are never willing to ever budge – but that’s not how Morris, the second chair barber at My T Sharp, likes to live. He may stake a claim in an argument, for example a debate about the greatest boxer who ever lived, but if he hears a point that can sway him, he’s not afraid to flip-flop. It does seem to have the unfortunate side effect of inflating tensions between Clarence and Saul, but that doesn’t seem to bother him too much.