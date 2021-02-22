Lin-Manuel Miranda Super Proud Of Hamilton Stars Anthony Ramos And Leslie Odom Jr. After Latter Pens Excellent Post

While a lot of people had already seen Hamilton before it debited on Disney+ last year, the film version showed millions more people just how insanely talented the original cast of the Broadway show really was, and it seems that even the other members of that cast are clearly in awe of the talent of some of the others. Hamilton's Anthony Ramos was recently named to the Time 100, a list of names the magazine believes are the people to watch in every aspect of life in the coming years. His co-star Leslie Odom Jr. wrote about Ramos' talent, and now Lin-Manuel Miranda stands looking at both of them, clearly thrilled with the talents of both men.