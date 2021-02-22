Ryan Reynolds Responds To Rumor That His Green Lantern Will Appear In The Snyder Cut

So there you have it, folks. Ryan Reynolds will not reprise Green Lantern in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, so his Emerald Knight costume will continue to rest within the digital closet. Considering how Reynolds is keeping the Deadpool train chugging along over at Marvel Studios, not to mention how often he’s made fun of Green Lantern over the years, this shouldn’t come as that much of a shock. Still, it’s nice to finally put this rumor to rest once and for all. Oh, and as a reminder, Reynolds’ Green Lantern will not appear in Black Adam either. Just make peace with the fact that his time as Green Lantern was a one-and-done affair, even though that mid-credits scene with Sinestro was clearly laying the groundwork for Green Lantern 2. But hey, critically and commercially underperforming at the box office has a tendency in overhauling plans.