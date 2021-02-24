Eddie Murphy Almost Played One Of Arsenio Hall’s Characters In Coming 2 America

As captured in the video above, I had the remarkable pleasure of interviewing Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall earlier this month during Coming 2 America’s virtual press day, and the majority of our conversation was dedicated to a discussion about the parts they play in the movie not named King Akeem and Semmi. The actors spoke about how the approach first came together, with Murphy giving a great deal of credit to John Landis for the idea, but it was while talking about a theoretical opportunity to switch roles that they revealed a funny behind the scenes story.