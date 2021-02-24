Kevin Feige On If Watching WandaVision Is Mandatory For Doctor Strange And Captain Marvel's Sequels

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is going through some massive changes, as Phase Four has finally kicked off with WandaVision on Disney+. There are also a number of film projects currently in the works, including Captain Marvel 2 and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Directed by Nia DaCosta and Sam Raimi respectively, the sequels will both feature WandaVision characters. Teyonah Parris is reprising her role as Maria Rambeau in Captain Marvel 2, while Elizabeth Olsen will once again play Wanda Maximoff in Doctor Strange's sequel. But will moviegoers need to watch WandaVision in order to understand what's happening? Kevin Feige has addressed that very concern.