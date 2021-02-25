Wonder Woman’s Connie Nielsen Clarifies The Timeline For The Amazons Spinoff

What’s particularly thrilling about this update is that it means that we may wind up seeing the film having a deeper engagement with all of the mythology surrounding the magical island paradise that is Themyscira – including all of the various legends involving the Greek gods. Both Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984 feature flashback sequences and have plot points that have given audiences a taste of the history, but because of their respective stories the focus has more been in “Man’s World.” Amazons will have the chance to do a much deeper dig, and Connie Nielsen makes it sound like the production isn’t missing the opportunity.