Charlize Theron Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Getting Excited About A Die Hard Reboot

Maybe this is controversial, but if Die Hard is going to continue, I think it could use a bit more new blood, and Charlize Theron could really get those tired veins going. Now there is a valid argument to be made about Hollywood not recycling old ideas with female leads to simply give us more women getting major action roles. If they are going to do it anyway with Die Hard, I’m all in on this Charlize Theron idea, or a brand-new franchise that riffs off this idea.