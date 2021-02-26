Charlize Theron Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Getting Excited About A Die Hard Reboot

Leave a Comment
Charlize Theron is a badass action star who's had a number of opportunities in recent years to really strut her stuff in some major films such as Mad Max: Fury Road and Netflix’s recent groundbreaking hit The Old Guard. But there’s always room for more awesome projects from the 45-year-old actress, am I right? And a few months back, she got on board with an idea for a Die Hard reboot.
Back in December, one Twitter user had the genius pitch for Hollywood to remake 1988’s Die Hard, but with Charlize Theron playing a character going on a “rampage” to save her wife. The actress showed her support for it over back then, and she just cemented her interest when Vanity Fair recently asked her about it. In Theron’s words:
It’s a great idea. That’s why I replied on Twitter. Because I just thought that was kind of brilliant. I was like, 'This person needs to start pitching. That’s a great idea.' And the fact that it would be two women, I was like, 'Yeah, sign me on.’
That’s right, she wasn’t playing around. Charlize Theron really did love the idea of taking over a Die Hard movie in a spin that would have her racing against time to save her character’s female love interest, especially because it would give her the opportunity to star in another major film with two female leads. She told the magazine she’d totally say yes to the project that went viral on Twitter, but for now, it’s all fan fiction. Check out the original post:
Die Hard is, of course, Bruce Willis’ most memorable role, as John McClane, an NYPD officer, has to save his wife singlehandedly when a group of German terrorists take her and a Christmas party hostage in Nakatomi Plaza in Los Angeles. The movie became a huge success and franchise that has led to four sequels and a longstanding debate as to whether the original belongs on the Christmas movie lists.
Maybe this is controversial, but if Die Hard is going to continue, I think it could use a bit more new blood, and Charlize Theron could really get those tired veins going. Now there is a valid argument to be made about Hollywood not recycling old ideas with female leads to simply give us more women getting major action roles. If they are going to do it anyway with Die Hard, I’m all in on this Charlize Theron idea, or a brand-new franchise that riffs off this idea.
Charlize Theron kind of got her Die Hard with 2017’s Atomic Blonde, but it definitely had a lot more grit and a lot less air vents than Nakatomi Plaza. There’s something about the idea of Theron having to take down a bunch of criminals on her own the way that Bruce Willis did that we just need to see play out, you know?
What do you think about the idea of Charlize Theron in a Die Hard reboot? Vote in the poll below.