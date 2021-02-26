Why One Major Movie Theater Will Stay Closed New York City, Despite Reopenings

Although one might think that the opening of theaters would be all good news for exhibitors, it’s still a risk, and there’s a lot of room for more losses if not enough people are going for both theaters and studios to make a profit. The theaters that do open on March 5 will be operating at a 25% capacity, or up to 50 people in the theater. And time will tell if moviegoers opt to return to theaters at a time when streaming services are offering more than ever, including Warner Bros’ full slate of 2021 movies coming out on HBO Max at the same time as new releases. After all, Wonder Women 1984’s premiere on the platform over the holidays drew a lot of new subscribers.