Looks Like Godzilla’s Re-Release Is Going To Fix A Major Complaint

No matter how old or new your movie is, a remaster can make everything look a little clearer. The era of 4K UHD re-releases has made this point even brighter than ever, and a new home video cleanup of 2014’s Godzilla is about to embody that very concept. Years of fans complaining that director Gareth Edwards' film was too dark have lead to this moment, as the new 4K re-issue looks absolutely stunning.