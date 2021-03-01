Looks Like Godzilla’s Re-Release Is Going To Fix A Major Complaint

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
No matter how old or new your movie is, a remaster can make everything look a little clearer. The era of 4K UHD re-releases has made this point even brighter than ever, and a new home video cleanup of 2014’s Godzilla is about to embody that very concept. Years of fans complaining that director Gareth Edwards' film was too dark have lead to this moment, as the new 4K re-issue looks absolutely stunning.
We learned the good news from the official Godzilla Twitter feed, as they showed off a neat screenshot from this month’s re-release to the movie that kicked it all off. Though, if you want to be picky, you could mention how the quote provided doesn’t match the moment shown onscreen. But instead of being that person, let’s marvel at the following comparison of this Godzilla scene in its original version, and the brand new 4K revamp:
Side-by-side, it’s amazing to see what Godzilla is going to look like a brand new movie in its 4K UHD debut. While the original iteration of the film wasn’t unwatchable, it was really murky and greyed out during a lot of the action that took place. With a huge portion of Godzilla taking place at night, and a third act that saw a lot of smoke and dimly lit surroundings, a balance needed to be struck between atmosphere and ease of use. It looks like those problems have now been solved, with a new disc being issued just in time to celebrate Godzilla vs. Kong’s candy colored debut.
However, if you’ll indulge me for a moment, it’s time for that bit of little nitpicking I promised earlier. While the Godzilla Twitter feed quotes Ken Watanabe’s Dr. Ishir? Serizawa and his famous “let them fight” line, the moment shown is a completely different scene. As you can watch below, in its Blu-ray/previously mastered glory, this frame comes from Godzilla’s big business trip to Honolulu, in order to tangle with a M.U.T.O.:
Issues with accuracy aside, Godzilla looks like it’s going to be well worth the double dip in its 4K UHD Blu-ray release. If you want to get your hands on one for yourself as soon as possible, you should probably pre-order the title, scheduled for release on March 23rd. Though, if you want to wait a little longer, there’s bound to be a special trilogy box in the works for Godzilla vs. Kong’s home video release. We’ll let you fight with yourself over that point in peace, after quickly popping in to say that if you want to watch Godzilla vs. Kong in the comfort of your own home, you should sign up for an HBO Max subscription if you don’t already have one.