Is Matt Damon Reprising His Thor: Ragnarok Role For Love And Thunder?

After a few delays, Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe finally began with WandaVision on Disney+. There are a number of film projects currently in production, including Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder. Fans are thrilled to see the Oscar winning filmmaker return to the franchise, and are eager to learn about the movie's contents. And now it looks like Matt Damon might end up reprising his role in Thor's fourth solo flick.