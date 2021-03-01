Is Matt Damon Reprising His Thor: Ragnarok Role For Love And Thunder?

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
After a few delays, Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe finally began with WandaVision on Disney+. There are a number of film projects currently in production, including Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder. Fans are thrilled to see the Oscar winning filmmaker return to the franchise, and are eager to learn about the movie's contents. And now it looks like Matt Damon might end up reprising his role in Thor's fourth solo flick.
Taika Waititi is a filmmaker known for his sense of humor, and that was highlighted plenty of times throughout Thor: Ragnarok 130-minute runtime. One of the many surprising bits came when Chris Hemsworth's title character returned home to Asgard, and watched Loki's warped theatrical version of The Dark World's events. Matt Damon was the Asgardian actor portraying Loki, and the latest photos from Love and Thunder's set seem to indicate we might see that character return.
This report comes to us from the Daily Mail, with the outlet obtaining aerial shots of Thor: Love and Thunder's set in Sydney. One of the massive pieces being built looks like an outdoor amphitheater. This certainly seems to hint at another Asgardian performance in the mysterious blockbuster. There were also reports of Matt Damon being down under during this time, resulting in rumors and theories about his possible return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Of course, there is currently no confirmation of Matt Damon having a role in Thor: Love and Thunder. The upcoming Marvel blockbuster will be balancing a number of characters through its runtime, including the Guardians of the Galaxy and the return of Natalie Portman's Jane Foster. Perhaps seeing Matt Damon as an Asgardian actor would just be too much.
If we aren't getting another performance from The Asgard Players (as I like to call them), it should be interesting to see why an outdoor theater was constructed for Thor: Love and Thunder. Taika Waititi has been keeping his cards close to the chest, but clearly romance is going to factor heavily into the story. Previous set photos also revealed the return of Thor's typical ripped appearance, so it should be interesting to see how that comes about.
When we last saw Thor in Avengers: Endgame, he was departing with the Guardians of the Galaxy on their ship The Benatar. He crowned Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie the new king, while departing to find himself in cosmic destinations unknown. There's no telling where the story will take the Avenger, but he's the first hero in the MCU to be given a fourth solo flick.
Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set to arrive in theaters on May 6th, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.