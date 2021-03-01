news

Is Matt Damon Reprising His Thor: Ragnarok Role For Love And Thunder?

Matt Damon in Thor: Ragnarok

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

After a few delays, Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe finally began with WandaVision on Disney+. There are a number of film projects currently in production, including Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder. Fans are thrilled to see the Oscar winning filmmaker return to the franchise, and are eager to learn about the movie's contents. And now it looks like Matt Damon might end up reprising his role in Thor's fourth solo flick.

Taika Waititi is a filmmaker known for his sense of humor, and that was highlighted plenty of times throughout Thor: Ragnarok 130-minute runtime. One of the many surprising bits came when Chris Hemsworth's title character returned home to Asgard, and watched Loki's warped theatrical version of The Dark World's events. Matt Damon was the Asgardian actor portraying Loki, and the latest photos from Love and Thunder's set seem to indicate we might see that character return.

This report comes to us from the Daily Mail, with the outlet obtaining aerial shots of Thor: Love and Thunder's set in Sydney. One of the massive pieces being built looks like an outdoor amphitheater. This certainly seems to hint at another Asgardian performance in the mysterious blockbuster. There were also reports of Matt Damon being down under during this time, resulting in rumors and theories about his possible return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Thor's time in the MCU (including Matt Damon's appearance) is currently available on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

Of course, there is currently no confirmation of Matt Damon having a role in Thor: Love and Thunder. The upcoming Marvel blockbuster will be balancing a number of characters through its runtime, including the Guardians of the Galaxy and the return of Natalie Portman's Jane Foster. Perhaps seeing Matt Damon as an Asgardian actor would just be too much.

If we aren't getting another performance from The Asgard Players (as I like to call them), it should be interesting to see why an outdoor theater was constructed for Thor: Love and Thunder. Taika Waititi has been keeping his cards close to the chest, but clearly romance is going to factor heavily into the story. Previous set photos also revealed the return of Thor's typical ripped appearance, so it should be interesting to see how that comes about.

When we last saw Thor in Avengers: Endgame, he was departing with the Guardians of the Galaxy on their ship The Benatar. He crowned Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie the new king, while departing to find himself in cosmic destinations unknown. There's no telling where the story will take the Avenger, but he's the first hero in the MCU to be given a fourth solo flick.

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set to arrive in theaters on May 6th, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.

Up Next

Jurassic Park’s Sam Neill Admits He Was ‘Truly Lost’ Filming Thor: Ragnarok Cameo
More From This Author
    • Corey Chichizola Corey Chichizola View Profile

      Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.

Robert Downey Jr. Explains Why Tom Holland Was The Right Actor To Play Spider-Man news 2d Robert Downey Jr. Explains Why Tom Holland Was The Right Actor To Play Spider-Man Adreon Patterson
Why Marvel Faced ‘Resistance’ From Sony When Casting Tom Holland As Spider-Man, According To The Russo Brothers news 2d Why Marvel Faced ‘Resistance’ From Sony When Casting Tom Holland As Spider-Man, According To The Russo Brothers Erik Swann
Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Fake Title Even Got A Poster, And I Can’t Get Enough news 3d Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Fake Title Even Got A Poster, And I Can’t Get Enough Corey Chichizola

Trending Movies

Raya and the Last Dragon Mar 5, 2021 Raya and the Last Dragon 10
The Croods: A New Age Nov 25, 2020 The Croods: A New Age 6
The Kissing Booth 2 Jul 24, 2020 The Kissing Booth 2 Rating TBD
Jungle Cruise Jul 30, 2021 Jungle Cruise Rating TBD
The New Mutants Aug 28, 2020 The New Mutants 3
Gal Gadot Is Pregnant, And The Wonder Woman Star Celebrated With A Sweet Photo TBD Gal Gadot Is Pregnant, And The Wonder Woman Star Celebrated With A Sweet Photo Rating TBD
T.I. And Tiny Harris Respond To Accusations That They Sexual Abused And Drugged Multiple Women TBD T.I. And Tiny Harris Respond To Accusations That They Sexual Abused And Drugged Multiple Women Rating TBD
Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Gives Update From The Hospital While Recovering TBD Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Gives Update From The Hospital While Recovering Rating TBD
Disney+'s Raya And The Last Dragon Reviews Are In, Here's What Critics Are Saying About Awkwafina's New Animated Disney Film TBD Disney+'s Raya And The Last Dragon Reviews Are In, Here's What Critics Are Saying About Awkwafina's New Animated Disney Film Rating TBD
NCIS: New Orleans Dropped A Huge Reveal For Scott Bakula's Pride Ahead Of Ultimate Cancellation TBD NCIS: New Orleans Dropped A Huge Reveal For Scott Bakula's Pride Ahead Of Ultimate Cancellation Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information