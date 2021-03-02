news

David Fincher With The Best Response After Losing Golden Globe To Social Network Collaborator Aaron Sorkin

The Social Network cast

Last night saw the 78th Golden Globe Awards unfold on NBC, and among the nominees this year were filmmakers David Fincher and Aaron Sorkin, who previously collaborated on 2010’s The Social Network. This time around, Fincher and Sorkin both had skin in the Best Screenplay category, and while the latter ultimately emerged victorious, the former handled the loss quite well with a trusty adult beverage.

In case you missed the awards ceremony, David Fincher stood in for his late father, Jack Fincher, who penned Mank, while Aaron Sorkin was nominated for writing fellow Netflix movie The Trial of the Chicago 7. When it was announced that Sorkin won the Best Screenplay trophy, Fincher responded by taking a shot, as you’ll see below (courtesy of Uproxx writer Mike Ryan).

Hey, if you’re going to take a loss in good spirit, you might as well do so with alcohol. To be sure, I’m sure David Fincher would have been happy to accept the Best Screenplay Golden Globe on behalf of Jack Fincher, who passed away in 2003. But he also didn’t seem to broken up about Aaron Sorkin winning for The Trial of the Chicago 7 instead, and since he was in the comfort of his own home, he was free to indulge in the libation of his choice. The others nominated in the Best Screenplay category were Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman, Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton for The Father, and Chloe Zhao for Nomadland.

It’s worth noting that David Fincher didn’t simply take a shot because he lost to Aaron Sorkin. Later in the night, he took a second shot when he lost the Best Director award to Chloe Zhao. At least he’s consistent, and this time, Fincher could take comfort knowing Aaron Sorkin lost that award as well, with the other nominees including Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman and Regina King for One Night in Miami. Not to worry, David Fincher, with the Oscars still to come, Mank still has other opportunities to shine this awards season.

While The Social Network marks the only time David Fincher and Aaron Sorkin have worked together, it was an impressive outing for the duo, with Fincher directed and Sorkin writing the screenplay. Chronicling the founding of Facebook and starring actors like Jesse Eisenberg and Andrew Garfield, The Social Network was met with critical acclaim and made nearly $225 million worldwide off a $40 million budget. Among the accolades it received were three Academy Award wins (including Sorkin getting the Best Adapted Screenplay trophy) and nominations in five other categories. Considering that Sorkin has expressed interest in doing The Social Network 2 if Fincher directs again, fingers crossed that project comes together someday.

It’s a good bet that both Mank and The Trial of the Chicago 7 will get some Academy Awards love, though we won’t know for sure until the nominations are announced on March 15, with the ceremony itself following on April 25. Keep checking back with CinemaBlend for more news concerning those movies and many more. You’re also welcome to discover what’s on the way with our 2021 release schedule.

