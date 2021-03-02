David Fincher With The Best Response After Losing Golden Globe To Social Network Collaborator Aaron Sorkin

Hey, if you’re going to take a loss in good spirit, you might as well do so with alcohol. To be sure, I’m sure David Fincher would have been happy to accept the Best Screenplay Golden Globe on behalf of Jack Fincher, who passed away in 2003. But he also didn’t seem to broken up about Aaron Sorkin winning for The Trial of the Chicago 7 instead, and since he was in the comfort of his own home, he was free to indulge in the libation of his choice. The others nominated in the Best Screenplay category were Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman, Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton for The Father, and Chloe Zhao for Nomadland.