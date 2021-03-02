news

Seth Rogen Launched His Own Weed Company, And There’s A Pineapple Express Connection

Seth Rogen and James Franco in Pineapple Express

The only thing that is surprising about Seth Rogen launching a weed company is that he didn’t already have one. The Superbad actor/writer/director likes to wear many hats, and he recently announced that he would be adding the title of CEO to his many roles, which basically means we can now enjoy the same weed that Seth Rogen smokes. Here's another exciting aspect of this new weed venture: apparently there’s a connection to Rogen’s famous Pineapple Express, which shares its name with a strain of weed.

Seth Rogen is one of the most well known stoners in Hollywood. He might not top the great Cheech and Chong, but he definitely is on the list somewhere. He just loves weed, and recently Rogen took to his Twitter to announce that he has finally seen a decade-long dream become a reality: to have his own weed company. You can see the announcement below, where Rogen displays some of the packaging and gives a little rundown of some of the things we can expect from the new company, Houseplant:

Seth Rogen even put a little bit of a Pineapple Express spin on his new company and is naming each strain after weather systems. Given that the writer is known to hold onto ideas for years and years, it's possible Rogen has been holding onto these strain names for a long time for when the day came he decided to launch his own company.

So far, it looks like you’ll be able to order strains of either indica or sativa, which will be packaged in color coded little tins that stack. In addition to cannabis, Houseplant will sell house goods like lighters, ashtrays and ceramics. While we’ve gotten a peek at the color-coded tins, we have yet to view the other goods that will be available for purchase. From the initial reactions to the tins, though, it seems like people are loving what they are seeing.

Even though Seth Rogen only announced the news of Houseplant today, the response to the new business has been overwhelmingly positive. Fans are signing up for the website, as well as following the social medias of the new company. There are two Instagrams for Houseplant: one for the “House,” which is the household items, and one for the “Plants,” or weed. In the comments of the Instagram posts, would-be investors are asking whether the company will be publicly traded on the stock market (no), and if the company will ship to other countries (no).

Houseplant is still in its new stages, so what we see from Seth Rogen’s post and the start of the Instagram profiles and website are just the beginning of what I'm sure is a well thought-out business venture. It will be exciting to see how the business and Houseplant brand develops, as there just hasn’t been too much released yet. What we do know, though, is that Rogen knows weed, so the product should be quality.

The 12 Best Seth Rogen Movies And The 3 Worst
