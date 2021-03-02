Seth Rogen Launched His Own Weed Company, And There’s A Pineapple Express Connection

Even though Seth Rogen only announced the news of Houseplant today, the response to the new business has been overwhelmingly positive. Fans are signing up for the website, as well as following the social medias of the new company. There are two Instagrams for Houseplant: one for the “House,” which is the household items, and one for the “Plants,” or weed. In the comments of the Instagram posts, would-be investors are asking whether the company will be publicly traded on the stock market (no), and if the company will ship to other countries (no).