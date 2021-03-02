news

What Happened With Jessie J And Channing Tatum? Singer Debuts New Boyfriend

Jessie J and Channing Tatum side by side

As of late Channing Tatum has been a bit of an enigma, wrapped in a mystery, hidden behind a ridiculously chiseled physique. Heading into last year’s unprecedented events, we were very curious about what was going on in the actor/entrepreneur’s life, especially pertaining to his relationship with singer Jessie J. Now you can consider us even more curious, as the pair look to have finally called it quits, and Jessie’s debuted a new boyfriend to confirm that very conclusion.

The Tatum/J relationship was always an on and off affair to begin with, so perhaps this shouldn't be a shock. Now Jessie J’s Instagram has delivered a new chapter in her romantic life for everyone to see. But that just makes us all the more curious as to how the previous arc ended, even as we’re glad to see the new romance blossoming in the post included below:

Reading through the accompanying text, it looks like Jessie J’s big revelation was made to quell the paparazzi that keep trying to snap photos of her and her new “male pal” Max Pham Nguyen. Though in the hysterically crushing blow at the end, Jessie J corrects the media on that label, saying he’s not her “male pal.” Just in case those photos weren’t enough of a confirmation.

As there’s two sides to every relationship, we’re also wondering just how Channing Tatum is doing since this split. After the dissolution of his marriage with Step Up sweetheart Jenna Dewan, it feels as if the road has been a bit rocky for the man who was last heard in animated films like Smallfoot and The Lego Movie: The Second Part. But looking through his social media, there’s a rather sweet post in his recent output, as he can be seen taking ski lessons with his daughter, Everly.

Naturally, we wish nothing but the best for both sides of this particular separation. However, there’s that human reflex to wonder what happened that finally split Jessie J and Channing Tatum up for good? Who knows if we’ll actually get the whole picture at any point in the future, if at all; though there have been some hints provided by Jessie J in the past that seem all the stronger in light of this big reveal. However, we do know that if you want to see Channing Tatum on the big screen again in the near future, his directorial debut, Dog, is scheduled to be released on May 7th.

Up Next

Channing Tatum Got An Adorable Dog While Filming His Movie Named Dog, Because Of Course
More From This Author
    • Mike Reyes Mike Reyes View Profile

      CinemaBlend's James Bond (expert). Also versed in Large Scale Aggressors, time travel, and Guillermo del Toro. He fights for The User.

In Love Halle Berry Posts Topless Video For Valentine's Day news 2w In Love Halle Berry Posts Topless Video For Valentine's Day Jessica Rawden
How Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Spending Valentine's Day Amid Kanye West Divorce Rumors television 2w How Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Spending Valentine's Day Amid Kanye West Divorce Rumors Lauren Vanderveen
A Rundown Of The Times Michael B. Jordan And Lori Harvey Were So Adorable It Hurt pop 2w A Rundown Of The Times Michael B. Jordan And Lori Harvey Were So Adorable It Hurt Samantha LaBat

Trending Movies

The Courier Mar 19, 2021 The Courier Rating TBD
Avengers: Infinity War Apr 27, 2018 Avengers: Infinity War 9
Coming 2 America Mar 5, 2021 Coming 2 America Rating TBD
The King's Man Aug 20, 2021 The King's Man Rating TBD
Charm City Kings Oct 8, 2020 Charm City Kings Rating TBD
Bob Odenkirk's Nobody Has Screened, See What People Are Saying TBD Bob Odenkirk's Nobody Has Screened, See What People Are Saying Rating TBD
Degrassi: The Next Generation Star Jahmil French Is Dead At 29 TBD Degrassi: The Next Generation Star Jahmil French Is Dead At 29 Rating TBD
Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson Is Teasing A Project With Tessa Thompson, But Will It Be In The MCU? TBD Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson Is Teasing A Project With Tessa Thompson, But Will It Be In The MCU? Rating TBD
Modern Family Vet Ed O'Neill Is Teaming With Sissy Spacek For Wild New Streaming Show TBD Modern Family Vet Ed O'Neill Is Teaming With Sissy Spacek For Wild New Streaming Show Rating TBD
NCIS Star Maria Bellow Talks Jack's 'Great Love' For Gibbs In Her Final Episode TBD NCIS Star Maria Bellow Talks Jack's 'Great Love' For Gibbs In Her Final Episode Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information