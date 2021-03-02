Justice League: Zack Snyder Teases Darkseid’s Relationship With Steppenwolf

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

As powerful as Darkseid is, he can’t rule Apokolips and try to conquer the universe all on his own. So like any good boss, he delegates work, and among the minions who serve him is his uncle Steppenwolf. Unlike in the theatrical cut of Justice League, where Darkseid was only mentioned once, Zack Snyder’s Justice League features Darkseid and makes it clear that Steppenwolf is carrying out his will on Earth. But how does their relationship in the DC Extended Universe compare to their dynamic within the traditional DC Comics mythos?