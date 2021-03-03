How Eddie Murphy’s Daughter Nearly Found Herself Grounded On The Set Of Coming 2 America

An actor getting an opportunity to perform in a fight scene with their dad is a bit of a precarious situation. On the one hand, it’s something rare and ultra-cool that not everyone gets to do with one’s parent, but on the other hand there is the risk for… accidents. As far as the latter is concerned, this was a lesson that Bella Murphy learned personally making Coming 2 America, as she nearly found herself grounded after an incident where she almost gave her father, Eddie Murphy, a whack on the hands with a wood staff.