Amy Poehler Explains Her Approach To Making Movies After Directing Wine Country And Moxie

I like the journey of not limiting myself as to what to make next. And I really like to try new things and it feels very organic. As I'm sure the ladies here also experience, you know, when you pick a project, when you want it, when you figure out how you... The most precious thing is our time. So when someone says, 'Yes, I want to spend time with you on this,' it's a huge gift. And I think sometimes the great thing about getting older is you realize what you want to spend your time on. So it feels very instinctual and I was so excited that I got to spend this time with them.