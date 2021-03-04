Did Spider-Man: No Way Home Confirm Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield In The Weirdest Way Possible?

The wild nature of comic book movie rumors is sometimes outweighed by the way those rumors are sometimes confirmed. Take, for instance, the persistent rumors that Spider-Man: No Way Home will be a multiversal story that sees Tom Holland meeting up with both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s variants of the famed Web-Slinger. Previously, it sounded like those rumors were simply wishful thinking; though there’s been a slow drip of happenings, past and present, that seemed to support that the matter wasn’t entirely closed. But now, thanks to Twitter, that possibility might have just been confirmed. And in the weirdest way possible.
In another example of a corporate social media feed taking a more personal approach to business, Twitter threw out an open invitation for people to ask them to write their official bio for the platform. That led to the official Spider-Man: No Way Home Twitter account to throw its web into the ring, which makes sense as unveiling a new title is a good occasion to spruce up the old social account. While it was a minor adjustment from what was already in there, here’s what Twitter suggested:
Yeah, we’re gonna need a minute to recover and think this one out; because this is absolutely wild. Moreso than even the previous news that saw Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx apparently confirmed for their respective returns as Doc Ock and Electro in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Though as fans will tell you, even those sorts of announcements are countered by actors, such as Foxx himself, giving off mixed signals in order to cover their stories.
As Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently in production, and indeed penciled in for a Christmas season release date, there’s still plenty of time for the rumors of Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and anyone else speculated to be a part of the action, to change. And as you can see, the pace of such breakneck developments isn’t hard to maintain. Although it's important to note that Tom Holland has shut these rumors down.
It’s kind of hard to believe that Spider-Man: No Way Home is going to be in theaters for Christmas 2021, especially with all the speculation that’s already on the table. At this point, it seems all but destined to see a teaser trailer at some point this summer that confirms everything we’ve discussed above. With those supposed rumors persisting, and Marvel almost assuredly loving the game they’ve put into play with their fan base, all of this hype will more than likely lead to a big reveal sooner rather than later. Which naturally has us wondering what the selective and secretive marketing masterminds behind this flurry of activity and guessing games is actually hiding in the shadows.