8 Mortal Kombat Characters We're Still Hoping We'll See In The New Movie

Kitana

Debuting in the game Mortal Kombat II, my mind can’t comprehend how Mileena is ready to rumble in this new movie but Kitana isn’t. And that’s because Mileena is Kitana’s clone. She’s known for her fans, which she tosses at foes or lifts them up in the air with. She’s also 10,000 years old, and the stepdaughter of Shao Khan, who I’ll definitely get into later.

I love Kitana since she’s a badass character who’s also essential to Mortal Kombat lore. So much so, in fact, that even though she debuted in the game, Mortal Kombat II, she still plays a prominent role in the first Mortal Kombat movie, which mostly focused on the first game of the series. She may just yet be in the movie since one of her fans can be seen in the trailer, but I’m not holding my breath. That could just be an Easter egg to get the MK fanatics excited. But who’s to say?