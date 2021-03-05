Why Michelle Pfeiffer Loves Being A Part Of Ant-Man And The MCU

In case it somehow slipped your mind, here’s your reminder that Michelle Pfeiffer is a legend. To many, she’s the definitive Catwoman, obviously along with enrapturing audiences for The Fabulous Baker Boys and Frankie and Johnny. And nowadays, the 62-year-old actress is getting recognized for her work in French Exit. She recently got a Golden Globe nomination for the role before the award went to I Care A Lot’s Rosamund Pike. Next, she’ll return to the MCU for the third Ant-Man movie coming in 2022.
Michelle Pfeiffer joined the biggest franchise in Hollywood for 2018’s super fun Ant-Man and the Wasp as wife to Michael Douglas’ Hank Pym and mother to Evangeline Lilly’s Hope Van Dyne. The sequel finally freed Pfeiffer’s character, Janet Van Dyne, from the Quantum Realm, and in the next movie, we’d imagine the actress will assume a larger role. Ahead of returning for Ant-Man 3, Pfeiffer told IndieWire why she’s proud to be part of the Marvel franchise:
I loved the first Ant-Man. The tone of it was so unusual, so unexpected, for one of these kinds of films. It was just really smart and really funny. They’re fun, they’re challenging. Sometimes you’re on the set and you’re in front of the green screen and you’re in this suit, you can’t move in and you’re acting to nothing, and you’re kind of like, ‘Why am I doing this? What is this?’ But at the end of the day, it’s a lot of fun.
Ant-Man and the Wasp was definitely something different for the actress, who usually gravitates toward dramas and a lot of other films way north of superheroes riding on ants. Michelle Pfeiffer admitted that acting in front of green screens and suits is a bit odd, but it's nonetheless something she is really excited about. And of course, she gets to work with an all-star cast and a beloved storyline we’re all lining up to continue to see play out with the MCU.
The next Ant-Man movie, officially called Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, will see Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer back into the fold, with Freaky and The Map of Tiny Perfect Things Kathryn Langford taking over as all-grown-up Cassie Lang and Lovecraft Country breakout Jonathan Majors portraying villain Kang the Conqueror. The movie will once again be directed by Peyton Reed.
A segment of the Ant-Man side of the universe is being represented in Disney+’s first TV show WandaVision with Randall Park’s Jimmy Woo playing a major part in the series about Scarlet Witch. As Marvel fans know, the Quantum Realm was absolutely key to defeating Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. It allowed the Avengers to travel back in time in order to save the universe, and we’d imagine the third Ant-Man installment will have even higher stakes, and perhaps even set up the Fantastic Four movie coming. Pfeiffer has a lot more to be excited about regarding her role.
Check out the full Marvel lineup between WandaVision to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and beyond here on CinemaBlend.