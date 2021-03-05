Why Michelle Pfeiffer Loves Being A Part Of Ant-Man And The MCU

I loved the first Ant-Man. The tone of it was so unusual, so unexpected, for one of these kinds of films. It was just really smart and really funny. They’re fun, they’re challenging. Sometimes you’re on the set and you’re in front of the green screen and you’re in this suit, you can’t move in and you’re acting to nothing, and you’re kind of like, ‘Why am I doing this? What is this?’ But at the end of the day, it’s a lot of fun.