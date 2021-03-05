A Quiet Place 2 Has Changed Its Release Date Again, But It’s Actually Good News

At the moment, it’s a welcomed relief to see A Quiet Place Part II scheduled for release on May 28th, 2021. With monster fueled excitement, and a larger scope awaiting fans of that last surprising smash hit, there’s no telling where this sequel could go as a result. One thing is for sure: it’s not going to be a quiet affair when this one is released; and it might be a good time to bookmark the 2021 release schedule, as things are bound to get interesting from time to time.