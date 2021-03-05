Will Godzilla Vs. Kong Get A Sequel? Here’s The Director’s Honest Answer

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The future of the MonsterVerse is at a crossroads, especially heading into the release of Godzilla vs. Kong. With this fourth entry in Warner Bros and Legendary’s Titan fueled ambitions comes the hope that maybe these iconic creatures will be around for some time. But when director Adam Wingard was approached about how fans should view Godzilla vs. Kong’s sequel prospects, he was honest in answering that it all comes down to one very decisive body: the fandom.