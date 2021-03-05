Will Godzilla Vs. Kong Get A Sequel? Here’s The Director’s Honest Answer

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The future of the MonsterVerse is at a crossroads, especially heading into the release of Godzilla vs. Kong. With this fourth entry in Warner Bros and Legendary’s Titan fueled ambitions comes the hope that maybe these iconic creatures will be around for some time. But when director Adam Wingard was approached about how fans should view Godzilla vs. Kong’s sequel prospects, he was honest in answering that it all comes down to one very decisive body: the fandom.
During the recent IGN Fan Fest event, Wingard was on hand to field some big questions surrounding Warner Bros’ potential blockbuster. And right out of the gate, he was put on the spot and quizzed on whether Godzilla vs. Kong is merely a stop in the road to greater things, or the end to the Godzilla trilogy. Adam Wingard, optimistic but pragmatic as ever, had this to say:
Well, I guess like any sequel that’s up to if people are super into this one. Which, I’m biased, but I think they’ll definitely be into it. Who knows what the future holds, but if the fan enthusiasm is there, absolutely. Why would we ever want to end this if people want more?
The greatest impediment to the future of the MonsterVerse is, obviously, the theatrical performance of director Michael Dougherty’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters. That film didn’t rack up the record breaking success that Gareth Edwards’ Godzilla scored in 2014, on top of some questions and complaints pertaining to the more human angle to the story. As such, the entire universe seems to be at a moment of crisis. With plenty of monsters and stories in the Toho catalog yet to be touched, and a lot of different threads already presenting themselves at the end of Godzilla: King of the Monsters, that’s an even more dangerous place to be.
Should Godzilla vs. Kong be the final MonsterVerse film in the line, there’s undoubtedly going to be a lot of potential left unexplored. As a shadowy corporation known as Apex is making the scene, and MechaGodzilla just might be in the mix, the story to Adam Wingard’s next film doesn’t feel like it’s something that’s ready to settle the books once and for all. Still the point stands: if the fans don’t want more MonsterVerse stories, Warner Bros will certainly divert those resources keeping the franchise alive to other properties.
Maybe this is why long standing concerns like the darkness of Godzilla’s picture are being corrected. Not only would this move for the 4K re-release of the first monstrous case file in this saga tweak the visuals to an even better level, but it might just help earn some goodwill at a time when Godzilla vs. Kong could use as much as Titanly possible. March is the month that could determine the fate of the MonsterVerse, and Godzilla vs. Kong’s March 31st release will be when the first signs will be spotted. So if you’re a fan that wants to support the MonsterVerse, but isn’t ready to get back to theaters just yet, you should be sure to have a valid HBO Max subscription that allows you to take part in the fun.