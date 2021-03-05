The James Bond Franchise Celebrates A Crucial Anniversary For Sean Connery's 007

Still, no matter who you think the best James Bond actor happens to be, Sean Connery’s initial performance as Ian Fleming’s masterpiece cannot be denied as a benchmark that the series, intentionally or not, would be measured up against. Whether your favorite 007 happens to be a swaggering humorist like Roger Moore, a deadly serious chap like George Lazenby, Timothy Dalton and Daniel Craig, or a mix of both worlds like Pierce Brosnan, they have all tipped their hats at one point or another to the Connery legacy. Let’s all raise our glasses, shaken, stirred, or just chilled, and toast James Bond’s legendary catchphrase; as this is one of those anniversaries 007 fans just have to celebrate.