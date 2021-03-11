10 Great Big Monster Movies That You Can Watch On HBO Max Right Now, Including The Original Godzilla

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

I love HBO Max. Besides getting all those wonderful Studio Ghibli movies, it’s also my go-to place for giant monster movies! And when it comes to giant monsters, there’s no monster I love more than Godzilla. And thankfully, the King of All Monsters has a slew of great movies on HBO Max, many of which you’ll find on this list.

But he’s not the only giant monster on HBO Max. If you love King Kong, then you’re in for a treat, since HBO Max has a good selection of the big ape, too. No doubt about it. If you love giant monsters, then HBO Max is the streaming service to have. So, in preparation for Godzilla Vs. Kong which is set to release in theaters and on HBO Max on March 25th, I’ve compiled a list of great giant monster movies that you can binge on to get ready for the battle of the century. Let them fight!!!