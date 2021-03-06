Tomb Raider: Epic Video Shows How Alicia Vikander Got Ripped For Lara Croft

The trainer explained that working with Alicia Vikander was a specific challenge because he would not be able to join her during filming in South America. For that reason, Magnus Lygdback had the actress adopt the Ketogenic diet because he felt he could track and control it the easiest while they were apart. The actress was instructed to eat around 1,900 calories a day in a very specifically curated diet, along with her intense training that consisted mainly of strength training with a bit of cardio, mixed martial arts and other stunt training.