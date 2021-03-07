news

The Coming 2 America Scene That Choreographer Wishes Wasn’t Cut Down In The Final Film

Prince Akeem (Eddie Murphy) smiles as he sits on his throne in Coming 2 America (2021)
Available on Amazon Prime ×

Spoilers for Coming 2 America lie ahead, so tread lightly.

After over 30 years of waiting, Coming 2 America finally arrived this past week, and it managed to give fans just about anything they could have asked for. Not only did the Eddie Murphy-led reunite the original cast, but director Craig Brewer was also able to give fans a burst of nostalgia while adding some fresh elemens. Amid everything fans love about the first film, viewers really enjoy the incredible dance sequences choreographed by Paula Abdul and, for the sequel, legendary choreographer Fatima Robinson carried on that proud tradition with some impressive numbers of her own. While Robinson is pleased with her work on the film, there is one scene she wishes hadn’t been cut down in the editing room.

Fatima Robinson has done more than her fair share of movies over the course of her extraordinary career, from fan-favorite comedies like Norbit and This is the End to acclaimed dramas like Dreamgirls and Charlie Wilson’s War. With this, Robinson is aware that certain moments can be cut in order to serve the story. When I recently had the opportunity to speak with Robinson, she revealed that one of Coming 2 America’s key scenes was shortened in post production:

The dance numbers were much longer, especially the funeral scene. So I’m super bummed that that got chopped on the editing room floor because it really was an amazing dance number. It’s a long movie, but the story is super important. And so I think when I watch it again and see how it all flows together, it makes sense. I hope there’s an extended version one day that allows the dance to really live.

Related

Sounds Like Coming 2 America’s Eddie Murphy Already Has An Idea For A Third Film

Those who have seen Coming 2 America know the funeral scene is one of the most extravagant moments in the film. Ahead of his death, King Jaffe Joffer (James Earl Jones) asks that Eddie Murphy’s Akeem throw him a massive funeral that he can witness before he passes on. Akeem agrees, and the ceremony becomes an immaculate send-off, which features a major dance sequence and performances from En Vogue, Salt-N-Pepa and Gladys Knight. While the dance number was exciting in the finished film, one can imagine that Fatima Robinson included a number of other elaborate elements that would further amplify them.

We don’t know much about what else didn’t make the final cut of Coming 2 America, though Eddie Murphy did reveal one scrapped idea. If he’d had his way the Klump family (from The Nutty Professor) would have made an appearance.

As Fatima Robinson says, it would be cool to see an extended cut of Coming 2 America that shows the funeral scene and the other dance numbers in their entirety. Any additional content from those moments would only enhance the movie-viewing experience for the audience.

Coming 2 America is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

Up Next

Eddie Murphy’s Coming 2 America Reviews Are In, Here’s What Critics Are Saying
More From This Author
    • Erik Swann Erik Swann View Profile

      Covering superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Sounds Like Coming 2 America’s Eddie Murphy Already Has An Idea For A Third Film news 24h Sounds Like Coming 2 America’s Eddie Murphy Already Has An Idea For A Third Film Adreon Patterson
How Eddie Murphy Feels About Getting Spoofed By 30 Rock’s Tracy Jordan, According To Tracy Morgan television 2d How Eddie Murphy Feels About Getting Spoofed By 30 Rock’s Tracy Jordan, According To Tracy Morgan Eric Eisenberg
Eddie Murphy’s Coming 2 America Reviews Are In, Here’s What Critics Are Saying news 3d Eddie Murphy’s Coming 2 America Reviews Are In, Here’s What Critics Are Saying Sydney Skubic

Trending Movies

Willy's Wonderland Feb 12, 2021 Willy's Wonderland Rating TBD
Ammonite Nov 13, 2020 Ammonite 7
The Croods: A New Age Nov 25, 2020 The Croods: A New Age 6
Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula Aug 21, 2020 Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula Rating TBD
Wonder Woman 1984 Dec 25, 2020 Wonder Woman 1984 9
Doctor Who: New Details On Christopher Eccleston's Return Have Been Revealed TBD Doctor Who: New Details On Christopher Eccleston's Return Have Been Revealed Rating TBD
That Time Paul Bettany Punched Tom Hanks So Hard That He Farted While Filming A Scene TBD That Time Paul Bettany Punched Tom Hanks So Hard That He Farted While Filming A Scene Rating TBD
Britney Spears Uses TikTok Challenge To Send Boyfriend An A+ Birthday Wish TBD Britney Spears Uses TikTok Challenge To Send Boyfriend An A+ Birthday Wish Rating TBD
The Best Horror Movies Streaming On Shudder - March 2021 TBD The Best Horror Movies Streaming On Shudder - March 2021 Rating TBD
Forget Reality, One Former Real Housewives Star Is A Realtor And Crushing It Now TBD Forget Reality, One Former Real Housewives Star Is A Realtor And Crushing It Now Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information