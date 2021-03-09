The Batman: See What Macaulay Culkin Could Look Like As The Joker

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Comic book movies are the most popular genre in the film world, and certain beloved heroes have been adapted a number of times. Batman has always been a fan favorite, various famous actors have worn the cape and cowl. Moviegoers are eager to see Robert Pattinson's debut in The Batman, and watch as he faces a trio of iconic villains. But fans are already hoping to see Batinson opposite The Joker, and new fan art imagines Macaulay Culkin as the Clown Prince of Crime.
Macaulay Culkin has had a unique career, starting with his massively successful run as a child actor. As he got older he worked in a variety of projects like Saved! and Party Monster. While Culkin is gearing up to make his American Horror Story debut in the upcoming 10th season, fans are imagining what he might look like as Joker The Batman's sequel. As the fan art below shows, he could probably pull off Mr. J's iconic look. Check it out.
I mean, that's pretty awesome. While Macaulay Culkin might not be the first name to come to mind when casting a new Joker opposite Robert Pattinson's Batman, this fan art shows him in the villain's signature look. And he's really pulling it off.
The above image comes to us from the Instagram of artist Bryan Fiallos. They've got a penchant for making fan art and edits for comic book movies, especially the DC Extended Universe. And as moviegoers patiently await the release of The Batman, we can also look to the future. That includes what villains director Matt Reeves might bring to life. After all, two sequels and a spinoff show are currently in development.
This awesome fan art of Macaulay Culkin is actually just a heavily photoshopped version of a red carpet image. In it we see the Home Alone icon rocking Joker's signature clown white skin, green hair, and painted lips. It's a look straight from the comics, and Culkin truly transforms thanks to editing that extends and points his jaw, while also raising his eyebrows. Both of these effects could be done easily with make-up, further proving how awesome the actor could look in the role.
Of course, there's currently no indication as to if/when Matt Reeves will introduce Joker to his burgeoning Batman franchise. But considering the first movie will feature a trio of villains in Catwoman, Penguin, and Riddler, the Planet of the Apes filmmaker might need all the characters he can get. Could we be on the verge of a Culkin-ssance?
If Matt Reeves does eventually put his spin on The Joker, the next actor (whether or not its Macaulay Culkin) will have a difficult task ahead of them. Much like Batman, there have been a number of live-action versions of Mr. J over the years. There's obviously the iconic performance from Jack Nicholson, Jared Leto's recent go, Mark Hamill's animated work, as well as two Oscar-winning roles from Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix. Talk about a pedigree.
The Batman is currently set to arrive in theaters on March 4th, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.