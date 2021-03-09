Could Bill And Ted 4 Happen? Alex Winter Has An Update

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Unexpected sequels can truly take a franchise places it never expected to go. Last year’s blast of cinematic comfort food Bill & Ted Face the Music proved that point rather well, as Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves’ return to their legendary roles gave the world a good time that was deserved by all. Just as the world was wondering whether or not Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey would spawn a sequel way back at the beginning of the ‘90s, the world is now wondering if Bill & Ted 4 is just as much a going concern. According to Winter, you may not want to hold your breath.