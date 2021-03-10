Emma Watson Isn't The Only Harry Potter Actor With Regrets About A Haircut

Though, I will say if you’re going to hate your haircut as an actor in a Harry Potter movie, Goblet of Fire is an unfortunate one. The fourth movie is an especially momentous entry in the series that sees the Hogwarts students really growing into their own and grappling with some serious circumstances that leads into the darker chapters of the series in the second half. But, if you ask me, Rupert Grint rocked it… even with that hilarious ruffled suit for the Yule Ball.