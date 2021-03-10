Emma Watson Isn't The Only Harry Potter Actor With Regrets About A Haircut

Late last year, Harry Potter’s Ron Weasley, Rupert Grint, welcomed his first child, who’s name is Wednesday. So... there's a big reality check that the Harry Potter kids are all grownup if you ever needed one. Someday his daughter will have eight movies to check out starring her father, but there’s one aspect of the franchise Grint isn’t eager to look back on, and it's something Emma Watson shares his sentiments on.
When the 32-year-old actor was a guest on Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, the movie adaptations of J.K. Rowling’s best selling series came up (obviously) and they got into watching the actor grow up from age 11 to his early twenties on screen when he played Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter movies. Can you even imagine having your middle school years on the big screen? Here’s what Grint had to say:
There were some awkward stages, for sure. My hair in film four is one of my biggest regrets. Shoulder length. I think everyone actually had a phase of having this really long hair. They liked it—it was kind of wizardy. We went through our puberty on camera. You kind of see it all. It is very cringey.
Rupert Grint is referring to Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, where his character rocked a much longer hairstyle for the 2005 movie, alongside Daniel Radcliffe going with a shoulder-length cut as well. As Grint explained on the podcast, at the time, the production thought it would go over well with the atmosphere of the Wizarding World, but looking back, he’s not keen on it at all.
Emma Watson famously regrets her Hermoine hair as well, once calling her character’s locks “ugly” for the film. But come on, the books literally describe the young witch’s look as “bushy brown hair,” so what did she expect? And honestly, wouldn’t we all cringe at our hairstyles at that time of our lives? You live and you learn, and you can just tell he wasn’t feeling it here:
Though, I will say if you’re going to hate your haircut as an actor in a Harry Potter movie, Goblet of Fire is an unfortunate one. The fourth movie is an especially momentous entry in the series that sees the Hogwarts students really growing into their own and grappling with some serious circumstances that leads into the darker chapters of the series in the second half. But, if you ask me, Rupert Grint rocked it… even with that hilarious ruffled suit for the Yule Ball.
Rupert Grint currently has a recurring role in M. Night Shymalan’s Apple TV+ series Servant. The actor isn’t the only one who recently reminisced on the Harry Potter movies. Tom Felton watched the original film and remembered working with the late Alan Rickman. All eight films are currently streaming on Peacock TV, but there could be more from the Wizarding World landing on HBO Max in the future. We’ll keep you posted here on CinemaBlend.