The Major Lesson Ryan Reynolds Learning From Making A Superhero Movie Like Deadpool

Ryan Reynolds also pointed out that he thinks audiences are “numbed at spectacle.” (And it’s true to some extent depending on who you ask, of course.) It feels like we’ve seen the superhero origin told every which way, so the only way to improve it or catch our attention in a different way is to tell a great story. Wade Wilson’s origin story definitely hit many in the feels with its deep storyline alongside some hilarious jokes that more than made up for it being a $58 million action film.