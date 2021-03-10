Mission: Impossible 7’s Director Gives Update On Trailer For Tom Cruise’s Movie

Movie fans have been starving for our big budget tentpole product for a year. Nearly every release that has been expected to do well at the box office has seen delays. And with those impending releases still seemingly int he air, promotion of them has also stalled. We're not seeing trailers for movies until maybe a couple of months before they come out, because nobody wants to spend the time and money to make a trailer for a movie now that then gets pushed back to next year. This probably explains why we're all still waiting for the first trailer for Mission: Impossible 7.