New Godzilla Vs. Kong Video Reveals The Origin Of Their Kaiju Conflict

Fans are looking forward to what is likely to be an epic movie battle when the two biggest names in big monsters go up against each other, in Godzilla vs. Kong. But while the battle is hopefully going to be one of the greats, one of the unanswered questions about the whole thing is, quite simply, why are these two monsters fighting?
In two Godzilla movies and in Kong: Skull Island, the two beasts were largely seen as the good guys. While capable of massive destruction in their own right, they fought against other creatures that could have been much more dangerous. And while it's difficult to ascribe motives to these beasts that humans don't understand, the Titans were seen as either altruistic or, at least not antagonistic, toward humanity. But a new video released ahead of Godzilla vs. Kong, has begun to give us a look at why this fight is happening: it's all about history.
In the new Team Kong Vs Team Godzilla trailer, it's revealed that Kong and Godzilla actually have an ancient rivalry, and that their ancestors fought each other at some time in the past. So apparently, this is basically just a family squabble that has the potential to destroy the world. It's made clear in the trailer that, for reasons unknown, Godzilla has gone rogue and is causing massive destruction. So I guess Kong is just doing his duty by standing in the massive lizard's way.
It fits with the mythos that the franchise has created thus far. In Kong: Skull Island we know that Kong is a protector of the island, fighting the skullcrawlers that come out of the earth's core so they don't get out of control. In Godzilla: King of the Monsters we learn more about the ancient history of the titans, that creatures like them have been fighting for dominance for eons. Bring these ideas together and you have, at least the beginning of what's happening in Godzilla vs. Kong.
There's likely a bit more to it than just the "ancient rivalry," there's probably some more specific reason that Kong gets involved in Godzilla's reign of destruction. But once that happens, the ancient feelings probably kick in. Not that we necessarily need that much of a reason for Godzilla and Kong to throw down. In the end, for the viewers, the spectacle of the battle is an end unto itself. Although, the new trailer also does explain where all these pesky humans come from, as there's basically a group of humans following each of the Kaiju, trying to protect them as well as understand them.
Godzilla vs. Kong looks like just the sort of movie fans have been waiting for. The film arrives in theaters and on HBO Max on March 31.