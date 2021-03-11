Elizabeth Olsen On Approaching Doctor Strange 2’s Connection To WandaVision

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Spoilers ahead for the series finale of WandaVision!
After a number of delays, Phase Four of The Marvel Cinematic Universe has finally begun thanks to WandaVision on Disney+. The show allowed Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff to take the spot light for the first time, while also showing her finally transform into The Scarlet Witch. Olsen's signature Avenger will return to the silver screen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and now she's explained how she approached that movie's connection to WandaVision.
The series finale of WandaVision planted a few major narrative seeds, which will come to root in Captain Marvel and Doctor Strange's upcoming sequels. Given her role in The Multiverse of Madness, fans are wondering if Elizabeth Olsen was consciously trying to set up her next role. The 32 year-old actress recently addressed this connection, clarifying:
I didn’t know my part in Doctor Strange until right before we got back to filming during the pandemic. We had two months left, and we’d filmed the majority of our show already. Really, I knew nothing until that moment when they pitched [Doctor Strange 2] to me verbally. So I tried, as much as I could, almost less so to have it affect WandaVision as have WandaVision affect it. I think that’s really been where the connection is. It’s almost like we’re trying to make sure that everything is honoring what we did [on the show].
Well, that makes sense. Given the timing of WandaVision filming and Doctor Strange 2 being developed, Elizabeth Olsen didn't always know she was going to appear in Sam Raimi's highly anticipated sequel. As such, she wasn't consciously trying to set up her next big screen appearance. Instead, she did just the opposite.
Elizabeth Olsen's comments to Variety help to peel back the curtain on what it's really like within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Like the Westview Anomaly, the MCU operates on its own set of rules. Wanda is part of a much bigger picture, and Olsen needs to focus on one project at a time. Although when filming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness she was obviously informed by her character's most recent appearance.
Elizabeth Olsen's comments make a great deal of sense, as WandaVision made some serious changes to her signature Marvel character. Fans watched as she went through the various stages of trauma, eventually letting Vision go. What's more, she came into her power as the Scarlet Witch and is seemingly still in search of her lost twins. As such, we should be seeing a very different version of the character in Doctor Strange's sequel.
It should be fascinating to see how Wanda and Stephen Strange interact in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. He's far more experienced in magic, and will no doubt be a resource. But Agatha Harkness revealed that the Scarlet Witch is actually more powerful than the Sorcerer Supreme, which should add another complication to their dynamic.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently expected to hit theaters March 25th.