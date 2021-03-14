Doctor Strange's Powers: How They Work, And What They Can Do

Dr. Stephen Strange only made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe less than five years ago, but in that time he has successfully been established as one of the most powerful heroes in the canon. Between Doctor Strange, his cameo in Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, he has shown off some remarkable and unique skills that have successfully saved the universe multiple times. He has performed some fascinating things with his use of magic – and his abilities are most definitely worth deeper exploration.

It’s with that in mind that I have put together this handy guide breaking down the powers of Doctor Strange in the MCU. Examining both how he does what he does, and also what he has done, hopefully you’ll gain an even deeper appreciation of the character, and even further anticipate his upcoming adventures in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness.