Los Angeles Movie Theaters Finally Have A Reopening Date

In the coming days, we expect more big theater chains and private theaters to notify its customers about its path to reopening. Los Angeles theaters turning their lights back on is a major development for the movie industry as a whole considering the county contributed to 9% of all box office revenue back in 2019, as opposed to 7.4% for New York City, per THR. It’s a step that could instill confidence into studios such as Disney, which is hoping to show its tentpole Marvel film Black Widow this May.