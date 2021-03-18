Trick 'R Treat And 12 Other Great Anthology Horror Movies And How To Watch Them

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

One thing that always makes a horror fan happier than one horror movie is a bunch of horror movies, but the only thing more satisfying than that is a bunch of horror movies in one. Since the early days of the genre, anthology horror flicks like Trick ‘r Treat have indulged in the chance to tell multiple stories of a suspenseful, frightening, or comically creepy variety presented as one feature length collection.

I don’t know about you, but whenever I catch word of a new horror anthology on the horizon (whether it is one film or a TV series like Black Mirror), it often immediately becomes the next thing I want to see. The chance to see what different styles and themes each segment will explore, especially with multiple filmmakers at the helm, never fails to pique my interest. Of course, as a horror fan should with any movie, I tend to be cautiously optimistic when approaching a new anthology since not every collage forms a perfect picture.