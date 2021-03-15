2021 Academy Award Nominations, Updated Live

Despite an unprecedented year in 2020, Awards Season has still manage to arrive. With other ceremonies like the Golden Globes in the rear view, all eyes are on the biggest event: The Academy Awards. A number of projects were pushed back, but there still managed to a unique season full of strong performances. From streaming hits like Mank to acclaimed dramas like Nomadland, movie fans were treated to glorious storytelling, even if they never actually spent much time in a theater.

Last season was lacking in major movie blockbusters, with the exception of Christopher Nolan's Tenet. But that didn't stop studios from releasing pedigree films to the masses, whether it be via streaming service or VOD. And without further ado, here are the nominees for the 2021 Academy Awards.