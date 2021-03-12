Why Mortal Kombat Is Rated R

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Anyone remotely familiar with the Mortal Kombat franchise knows that these video games are violent and gory, and fans wouldn’t have it any other way. However, the first Mortal Kombat film adaptation operated within PG-13 parameters, which was one of the many reasons the 1995 movie was heavily criticized. The new Mortal Kombat movie will not follow suit in that particular regard, because with a little over a month to go until its release, the reboot has officially been rated R.