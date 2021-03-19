Upcoming Tom Hardy Movies: What's Ahead For The Venom Star

Mad Max: The Wasteland - TBA (Announced)

When Mad Max: Fury Road, released back in 2015, it was met with critical acclaim, plenty of box-office success and hundreds of awards, including six Academy Awards. A sequel was all but confirmed by the praise it received, which is why Mad Max 5, otherwise known as Mad Max: The Wasteland has been confirmed to start filming soon.

According to Geeks WorldWide, filming for Mad Max: The Wasteland was set to being pre-production in the fall of 2020. Prior to this confirmation, George Miller (the director of the Mad Max series) was focused on finishing up Three Thousand Years of Longing which stars Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton. However, once that is done, Miller says that he has been given the green light to film the new Mad Max in Australia.

While Tom Hardy’s character has yet to be properly confirmed, the actor himself is contracted to appear in several other Mad Max films. In an article from Esquire, Hardy said that he was looking forward to making more films in the future.