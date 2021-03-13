Space Jam Fans Have Thoughts About Lola Bunny’s Less Sexualized Look In LeBron’s Sequel

1996’s Space Jam was a cultural phenomenon for a number of reasons back when it came out. It spoke to almost 70 years of Looney Tunes cartoons come to life in Warner Bros’ first theatrical feature starring Bugs, Daffy and the gang, it gave basketball pro Michael Jordan his first and only starring role in a feature film, and it gave many an early crush in the form of Lola Bunny. Those are some big sneakers to fill, and Space Jam 2, a.k.a. Space Jam: A New Legacy, is already leading to discourse between fans for its modern updates.