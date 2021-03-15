Are Godzilla And King Kong Heroes Or Villains In Their New Movie? Here’s What The Producer Says

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

If you’re looking forward to Godzilla vs. Kong, then chances are you’re rooting for one of the title two Titans… or maybe you don’t care who emerges victorious and simply enjoy watching giant monsters pummel each other. Either way, upon watching the Godzilla vs. Kong trailer, one wouldn’t be faulted for thinking that King Kong is being presented as the hero, while Godzilla serves as the villain. But according to Godzilla vs. Kong producer Alex Garcia, neither of the Titans really fill these straightforward categories.