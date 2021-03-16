Moxie’s Amy Poehler Has A Captain Marvel Pitch For Herself, And It’s Perfect

As Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe kicked off with the recently concluded WandaVision on Disney+, it really does seem like the superhero franchise has been reinvented. We have the new implementation of the many Marvel series, new heroes joining ones we already know and love, and new actors becoming a part of the Marvel family. The latest name in Hollywood to put her name in the ring to join the Marvel ranks, specifically in Captain Marvel 2, is comedy actress Amy Poehler. Her new film Moxie hit Netflix at the beginning of this month, and it’s both hilarious and perfect - just like her.
In her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers to promote Moxie, Amy Poehler admitted she's interested in taking part in the Captain Marvel side of the MCU. Her Captain Marvel pick is very on brand with her girl power and feministic persona, which is very prevalent in Moxie. Apparently her aspirations don’t include superpowers - because the SNL veteran just wants to, like, turn on lasers and stuff. Here it is in Poehler’s own words:
I do feel like there’s a lot of room in the Marvel Universe for people who could be just like the helpers. And I feel like I could be like Brie Larson’s bossy sister who’s not in the biz… I feel like there could be somebody who’s turning on the lasers. Because you never see that. You never see who’s turning things on and off, who’s closing up the headquarters at night.
I mean, she’s not wrong. Somebody has to be the behind-the-scenes tech guy (or gal), and Amy Poehler would be pretty great at it. Plus, with Kristen Wiig’s addition to the DC universe as Cheetah in Wonder Woman 1984, it would only be fitting for Marvel to add in Poehler. You know, tit for tat.
Even without the rival consideration, Amy Poehler would bring a whole new level of comedic moments to a Captain Marvel movie. There’s definitely some A+ comedy in the Marvel films, but with the addition of an actual comedian, we could get a whole new feel. Which, let’s face it, Phase 4 of the MCU has already been full of new feels.
Amy Poehler seems like she would have the time for a Marvel run too. She’s usually kept pretty busy, as the actress and comedian has upped her “director” game with Wine Country and the recent Moxie, but doesn't have a lot publicly lined up for the future. You can check out Moxie on Netflix, which she stars in, as well as having wrote and directed. Also, be sure to sign my petition to add her to the MCU as Captain Marvel’s bossy sister. Just kidding, but Marvel, if you’re reading this - please. I need it.