Moxie’s Amy Poehler Has A Captain Marvel Pitch For Herself, And It’s Perfect

As Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe kicked off with the recently concluded WandaVision on Disney+, it really does seem like the superhero franchise has been reinvented. We have the new implementation of the many Marvel series, new heroes joining ones we already know and love, and new actors becoming a part of the Marvel family. The latest name in Hollywood to put her name in the ring to join the Marvel ranks, specifically in Captain Marvel 2, is comedy actress Amy Poehler. Her new film Moxie hit Netflix at the beginning of this month, and it’s both hilarious and perfect - just like her.