Wait, Is MoviePass Being Resurrected In Time For Theaters Reopening?

The service seemed to be untenable at that price point, and it quickly appeared that was the case. Some movie theater chains, like AMC, had issues with MoviePass and refused to honor the service. Chains also came out with their own similar programs in order to compete directly with MoviePass. MoviePass began to hemorrhage money, resulting in unannounced changes to the service like blackouts on new releases or adding surge pricing. The company then tried to introduce new plans that were more profitable for the company, but following frustration from many consumers, it seemed interest was gone. The subscription service ultimately ended in September 2019. Although, there were reports of some customers being charged even after that.