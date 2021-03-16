Thor: Love And Thunder’s Chris Hemsworth Explains Why He’s ‘Nervous’ Filming The Sequel

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a massive property over the past decade, with the starring cast of the franchise appearing in a ton of projects. Chris Hemsworth debuted as Thor in the 2011 original movie, and is showing no signs of slowing down. He's currently in the midst of filming Thor: Love and Thunder, making history as the first hero to get a fourth solo flick. But it turns out that he's actually nervous for the more recent installments as The God of Thunder.
Chris Hemsworth's Thor has had a unique tenure in the MCU, becoming more beloved and comedic as the years went by. This was especially aided by Taika Waititi's direction in Thor: Ragnarok, which brought new life to the franchise. Despite his years wielding Mjolnir, it turns out that Hemsworth is actually more nervous about Love and Thunder. He explained this dynamic, saying:
There’s that same – if not more – pressure now to do that again. So there’s a little bit of exciting nervous energy that is motivating all of us to reach a little further and make sure we’re covering all bases and approaching the scene from every angle.
This does make sense. Considering how wild folks went for Thor: Ragnarok, the pressure is on for Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi to find that same magic for a second time. While the fans have faith in that duo, Hemsworth is certainly feeling the heat this time around.
Chris Hemsworth's comments come from his recent interview with GQ about his successful career as an actor. Eventually the conversation turned to his ongoing role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the filming of Thor: Love and Thunder down under. While being careful not to actually reveal the movie's plot, it turns out that he's nervous about playing the God of Thunder this time around.
The pressure Chris Hemsworth is feeling about Thor: Love and Thunder was likely exacerbated when paparazzi managed to photograph various outdoor sets for Taika Waititi's second Marvel blockbuster. The photos have revealed Natalie Portman's massive arms, as well as the Melissa McCarthy's role in the threequel. Still, most of Love and Thunder's contents are a complete mystery.
It should be interesting to see what sort of hijinks Thor gets into, especially in the wake of Avengers: Endgame. The last we saw of Chris Hemsworth's signature hero, he crowned Valkyrie as King of New Asgard. He left with the Guardians of the Galaxy aboard their ship to places unknown, in a quest to find himself. And in the process Thor will seemingly return to his usual fit appearance.
Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set to arrive in theaters on May 6th, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.