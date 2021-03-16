news

Thor: Love And Thunder’s Chris Hemsworth Explains Why He’s ‘Nervous’ Filming The Sequel

Chris Hemsworth watching Loki's play in Thor: Ragnarok

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a massive property over the past decade, with the starring cast of the franchise appearing in a ton of projects. Chris Hemsworth debuted as Thor in the 2011 original movie, and is showing no signs of slowing down. He's currently in the midst of filming Thor: Love and Thunder, making history as the first hero to get a fourth solo flick. But it turns out that he's actually nervous for the more recent installments as The God of Thunder.

Chris Hemsworth's Thor has had a unique tenure in the MCU, becoming more beloved and comedic as the years went by. This was especially aided by Taika Waititi's direction in Thor: Ragnarok, which brought new life to the franchise. Despite his years wielding Mjolnir, it turns out that Hemsworth is actually more nervous about Love and Thunder. He explained this dynamic, saying:

There’s that same – if not more – pressure now to do that again. So there’s a little bit of exciting nervous energy that is motivating all of us to reach a little further and make sure we’re covering all bases and approaching the scene from every angle.

This does make sense. Considering how wild folks went for Thor: Ragnarok, the pressure is on for Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi to find that same magic for a second time. While the fans have faith in that duo, Hemsworth is certainly feeling the heat this time around.

Chris Hemsworth's comments come from his recent interview with GQ about his successful career as an actor. Eventually the conversation turned to his ongoing role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the filming of Thor: Love and Thunder down under. While being careful not to actually reveal the movie's plot, it turns out that he's nervous about playing the God of Thunder this time around.

Marvel fans can re-watch Thor's time in the MCU on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

The pressure Chris Hemsworth is feeling about Thor: Love and Thunder was likely exacerbated when paparazzi managed to photograph various outdoor sets for Taika Waititi's second Marvel blockbuster. The photos have revealed Natalie Portman's massive arms, as well as the Melissa McCarthy's role in the threequel. Still, most of Love and Thunder's contents are a complete mystery.

It should be interesting to see what sort of hijinks Thor gets into, especially in the wake of Avengers: Endgame. The last we saw of Chris Hemsworth's signature hero, he crowned Valkyrie as King of New Asgard. He left with the Guardians of the Galaxy aboard their ship to places unknown, in a quest to find himself. And in the process Thor will seemingly return to his usual fit appearance.

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set to arrive in theaters on May 6th, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.

Up Next

Thor: Love And Thunder’s Chris Hemsworth Praises Chris Pratt’s Work On The Marvel Sequel
More From This Author
    • Corey Chichizola Corey Chichizola View Profile

      Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.

WandaVision Director Responds To Fans Who Think Scarlet Witch Was Let Off The Hook For Westview television 1h WandaVision Director Responds To Fans Who Think Scarlet Witch Was Let Off The Hook For Westview Adreon Patterson
The Special Way The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Is Bringing The Marvel Comics Villain Flag-Smasher To The MCU television 8h The Special Way The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Is Bringing The Marvel Comics Villain Flag-Smasher To The MCU Eric Eisenberg
Black Widow’s David Harbour Looks Kinda Scary In New Photo Of Red Guardian news 11h Black Widow’s David Harbour Looks Kinda Scary In New Photo Of Red Guardian Corey Chichizola

Trending Movies

The Mummy May 7, 1999 The Mummy Rating TBD
Major League Apr 6, 1989 Major League Rating TBD
Yes Day Mar 12, 2021 Yes Day Rating TBD
Cherry Feb 26, 2021 Cherry 8
Captain America: The Winter Soldier Apr 4, 2014 Captain America: The Winter Soldier 10
Star Trek: 6 Original Series Episodes That Should Be Adapted For Chris Pine’s Next Movie TBD Star Trek: 6 Original Series Episodes That Should Be Adapted For Chris Pine’s Next Movie Rating TBD
Chicago P.D.'s Latest Murder Gets Personal For Atwater In Tense New Episode Clip TBD Chicago P.D.'s Latest Murder Gets Personal For Atwater In Tense New Episode Clip Rating TBD
How To Watch Minari Streaming TBD How To Watch Minari Streaming Rating TBD
Zack Snyder Reveals Who Wrote The Batman And Joker Dialogue For Justice League’s Additional Photography TBD Zack Snyder Reveals Who Wrote The Batman And Joker Dialogue For Justice League’s Additional Photography Rating TBD
Forget James Bond, Now Sam Heughan Is Talking About How He's Like Die Hard's John McClane TBD Forget James Bond, Now Sam Heughan Is Talking About How He's Like Die Hard's John McClane Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information