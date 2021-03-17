Matthew McConaughey Started A YouTube Channel, And The First Video Is Alright, Alright, Alright

While Matthew McConaughey’s film career is still going strong (albeit, slowly), he has opened up his world with a number of new directions. In addition to the wild ride that has been his movie career as both an actor and director, McConaughey is the face of Wild Turkey and also holds the role of creative director for the bourbon company. He is a businessman, as well as an active philanthropist, and it appears he has now brought the cool air about himself to YouTube’s platform with his own channel.