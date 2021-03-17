Jim Dornan, Father Of Fifty Shades Star Jamie Dornan, Is Dead Following Covid Complications

Although Jim Dornan dedicated his professional life to practicing medicine, he did get several opportunities to act in his later years. He appeared in the third series of the ITV series Marcella, and he also portrayed a policeman in an episode of BBC Two series The Fall, which starred Jamie Dornan as a serial killer named Peter Paul Spector. So even though he didn’t fully join the acting world like his son did, it’s nice to hear that Jim was able to get some professional performing experience under his belt. Their resumes ended up being vastly different, but in that particular regard, like son, like father.